× Man accused of assaulting cashier for bagging chips with canned goods

FAIRVIEW, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly assault a cashier over how they were bagging his groceries, Fairview police report.

Bradley Alan Bower, 55, of New Cumberland, was charged with simple assault.

Police say Bower walked into a Giant Food Store on Feb. 2, according to WHP.

When he went to check out, he reportedly told the cashier not to bag his chips with his canned goods.

Bower was leaving when he said, “Do you have a problem with me? Because I have a problem with you.”

Thinking the man was joking, the cashier asked, “Do you?”

Officers say Bower then grabbed the cashier by the throat, leaving behind a dark red mark.

The man told police he was having a bad day and the issue with his chips pushed him over the edge, WHP reports.