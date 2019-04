Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Interstate 85 Southbound in Randolph County has reopened in the Archdale area, near mile-marker 111, the Main Street exit after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV. There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

The lanes reopened at about 12:40 p.m.