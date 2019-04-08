Greensboro sees violent crime spike in first 3 months of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have asked the public to help them tackle the large spike in crime seen in the city since January.

Police revealed that the homicides have seen the biggest increase at almost 60 percent; robberies have increased nearly 10 percent; aggravated assaults have seen a nearly 50 percent increase.

"Still troubling when you look at the sheer number of cases that are coming in on a daily, monthly, weekly basis,“ said Commander James E. Hinson Jr., with Greensboro police.

He said that it’s incredibly difficult to pinpoint what has caused this increase. Some, however, can be connected to gang activity.

“When some of these shootings into occupied dwellings occurred,” Hinson explained. “We believe are gang-related.”

Authorities say the problems they have run into on the streets is collecting information from witnesses. They explain that people are afraid that whomever committed the violence would come back and target them.

“You giving us that information may save a life. Keep that in mind. This could affect you later on down the road, we never know. And you would want someone who had knowledge that could lead to the arrest of someone who harmed your family member,” he said.