Greensboro church day school employee arrested in child pornography case appears in court

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro church day school employee arrested in a child pornography case made her first appearance in court Monday.

Alyson Brooke Saunders, 23, who worked at Fellowship Presbyterian Church's Fellowship Day School in Greensboro, was arrested Friday morning and charged with six counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sex offense on a child by an adult, four counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of crimes against nature.

Saunders didn't say a word as the judge read the list of charges and the maximum punishment she could face.

Two of her charges could keep her in prison for life.

She is being held under a $1 million bond.

Photos and videos depict indecent liberties against child victims that are between the ages of 2 to 3, according to warrants. The abuse allegedly happened at the day care, some of it on a changing room table.

The crimes against nature charge involved a dog.

The remaining details listed on the warrants are too graphic to report.

Saunders allegedly forwarded the images to someone in Great Britain.

Fellowship Day School operates both pre-school and after-school programs.