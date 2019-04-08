× Father charged with murder in death of 2-year-old North Carolina boy

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies said the father of a child found dead inside a Union County home Sunday afternoon has been arrested, WSOC reports.

Alden John Whitehead, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call just before 1 p.m. asking deputies to respond to a home on Senconnee Drive in Indian Trail for a cardiac arrest patient.

Tony Underwood, the Union County Sheriff’s Office chief communications officer, told WSOC the child, identified as 2-year-old Louis-Charles “Louis” Gilbert Chenier, was visiting his father at the time.

Authorities said the boy’s mother was coming to pick up her son from his father’s house after spending the weekend there when she found the child unresponsive in a bedroom.

Louis would have turned 3 next month.