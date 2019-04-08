Family members say victims shot outside Winston-Salem bar are recovering, ‘Someone could have lost their life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem police say six people are recovering after being shot outside a bar on North Cherry Street.

Officers were called to NOVA Lounge shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, saying that a disturbance led up to the shooting.

"I was just praying that my brother was still alive like I just couldn't believe that I was getting that phone call about him," said Shauny Rolle.

Her brother, Jermaine May, was shot three times. She said that he had to undergo surgery and was recovering in the ICU Sunday afternoon.

"It's just hard right now that he's got to be sitting over there dealing with this and he didn't deserve that at all, like he don't bother nobody so that happening to him is just wrong, period," Rolle said.

Gerita Fraizer's son Chris Carpenter was also among the six injured. Fraizer said bullets shattered her son's ankle.

"I just want justice, I want justice for my son, I want justice for the other five families because, someone could have lost their life last night," she said.

Witnesses said they saw people running for cover and yelling as they got away from the bar. Employees at Small Batch Beer Company said one of their awnings was also hit by a stray bullet.

"We took all the precautions we could in the moment," said bartender Ashley Gentry. "Ran and locked the doors and shoved everybody to the back and told them to get down."

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.