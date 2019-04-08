Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as severe weather risk increases in Piedmont Triad

The risk of severe weather bumped up ahead of potential thunderstorms and hail Monday evening.

Kate Garner with the FOX8 MAX Weather Center said the forecast increased from a slight risk to an enhanced risk through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Scattered showers could roll in as early as 2 p.m., but the strongest thunderstorms would be most likely between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The region under the enhanced risk stretches from Charlotte to Raleigh, including much of the Piedmont Triad.

“We’re looking at a very small threat of an isolated tornado,” Garner said. “And the wind threat is huge.”

Wind speeds could reach more than 58 mph.

According to Garner, the hail could be “ping pong ball-sized,” which would have the potential to damage vehicles.

Scattered showers will continue through the night with a 50% chance of showers Tuesday and quiet weather ahead Wednesday.