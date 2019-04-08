Apple Music surpasses Spotify in paid subscribers, hundreds of flights canceled over grounded Boeing 727 Max plans and more

Posted 2:05 pm, April 8, 2019, by

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Apple Music which may have just surpassed Spotify in U.S. sales, hundreds more flights which were canceled as the Boeing 727 Max remains grounded and a poll which found Americans hate social media but can't break the habit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.