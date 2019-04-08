7 people shot outside bar in downtown Winston-Salem early Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said seven people were shot and injured outside a bar in downtown Winston-Salem over the weekend.

Officers were called to NOVA Lounge at 515 North Cherry St. shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police originally said that six people were shot, but on Monday said a seventh victim showed up to a hospital with a graze wound.

None of the injuries are life-threatening. The shooting victims ranged from 23 to 32 years old.

Police said a disturbance at the bar led up to the shooting, but did not say specifically what it was about.

Witnesses said they saw people running for cover and yelling as they got away from the bar.

A woman said her car was hit by a bullet while she was leaving, but she wasn’t hurt.

There is no word on any suspects. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

36.100229 -80.247064