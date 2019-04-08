× 10-year-old boy ‘surfing’ on top of parents’ car falls, is run over

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — A 10-year-old boy was seriously hurt after police said he was “surfing” on a car driven by one of his parents, fell off and was run over.

Police were called to the scene in California City, Calif. shortly after 4 p.m. Friday where officers found the boy with major injuries.

Police said the boy was “surfing” on top of the car, slipped and fell in front of the car and was run over. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

There is no word on any possible charges against the parent who was allegedly driving the car.