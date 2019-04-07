Severe weather, including thunderstorms, possible on Monday and a chance of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The work week in the Piedmont will begin and end with showers and thunderstorms.

A slow-moving cold front will move into muggy air that is building across the Piedmont. So, for your Monday look for scattered showers with a good chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorm that forms on Monday could contain damaging wind gusts and some hail. While strong winds and hail are the main weather concerns, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We must be weather-aware from 2 p.m. Monday to midnight.

The chances for strong to severe thunderstorms will lower Monday night into Tuesday morning. But rain will remain in the forecast.

The cold front will continue to crawl across the Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the mid to upper-70s.

The cold front will finally clear the region on Wednesday. Drier and cooler air will move in with highs in the lower-70s.

Sunny skies for Thursday with highs in the low-to-perhaps-mid-70s.

Rain and thunderstorms will return to the Piedmont on Friday with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.

It will be partly cloudy and a touch cooler for Saturday. Rain, maybe even a thunderstorm will return for Sunday, April 14.