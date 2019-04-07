× Rhino poacher trampled to death by an elephant and then eaten by lions

NELSPRUIT, South Africa — A man accused of illegally entering a wildlife reserve to kill rhinos was trampled to death by an elephant and then eaten by lions.

The Lataba Herald reported that a pride of lions at Kruger National Park in northeastern South Africa devoured the body and left only a human skull and pair of pants.

Four suspected accomplices to the poacher have been arrested and have upcoming court appearances planned.

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains,” said Glenn Phillips, the managing executive of Kruger National Park.