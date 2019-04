× Portion of I-40 in Greensboro closed after wreck involving tractor-trailer and 2 other vehicles

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A portion of Interstate 40 in Greensboro is shut down after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles.

Both directions of I-40 are closed between East Gate City and Youngs Mill Road after the wreck at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said there were injuries but have not released the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash.