North Carolina couple married 82 years shares secrets to lasting marriage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trust and communication are some of the things they say it takes to keep a healthy, long lasting marriage, according to WSOC.

But, a North Carolina couple celebrating their birthdays, 100 and 103, may have all the answers to making it through to 80 plus years of marriage.

Sunday, D.W. Williams, 103, and Willie Williams, 100, celebrated their birthdays, in addition to celebrating 82 years of marriage.

Their daughter and granddaughter BJ Williams-Greene threw them a party at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in north Charlotte.

“To see them at this age and still doing well, it’s just a bless to have them here,” Williams-Greene said.

Over the years, the couple said they remember meeting each other and cab rides going up from 10 cents.

They said they have lived through wars, the Depression, and the Civil Rights Era.

But, they said they have no big secret to living love and keeping their marriage healthy.

“I don’t have no secret for that, just be nice to each other,” D.W. and Willie Williams said.

Their granddaughter said she does have an answer because her grandparents are her inspiration.

“It’s communication and loving each other and working together. They are each other’s best friend,” Williams-Greene said.

For fun, WSOC asked the Williams what they would do if they had another 100 years to live.

“I don’t know, sit around the house,” the Williams said.

Both of the Williams’ birthdays were earlier this month, only seven days apart.