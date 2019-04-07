× Inmate dies while awaiting trail for child molestation, sexual battery

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who was awaiting trial on charges of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery has died.

WGCL reported that 44-year-old Denver Perkins was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Jail medical personnel responded and administered aid before Perkins was hospitalized. Officials did not say how Perkins died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to handle the investigation.

Spalding County is about 37 miles south of Atlanta.