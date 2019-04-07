× Grandmother accused of killing her 8-year-old twin grandsons

TUCSON, Ariz. – A grandmother in Arizona is accused of shooting and killing her 8-year-old twin grandchildren.

KOLD reported that Dorothy Flood, 55, of Tucson, Ariz., was arrested Friday and charged in the deaths of Jordan Webb and Jaden Webb.

Authorities were called to a home Thursday where the boys were found with gunshot wounds in separate bedrooms.

Flood was found suffering from an apparent overdose. She was taken a hospital and then arrested and jailed in Pima County without bond on two charges of first-degree murder.

Flood took custody of the children after their mother took her own life a few years ago, according to KOLD.

“You could see the fear that she had of the future,” Flood’s friend Chandra McCord said, according to the station. “She was afraid she wasn’t going to be able to handle it.”