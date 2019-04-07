× Deputies conducting death investigation after child found dead in North Carolina home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies said they are conducting a death investigation after a child was found dead inside an Union County home Sunday, according to WSOC.

Union County deputies were called to a home on Senconnee Drive in Indian Trial at about 1 p.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest patient.

The child is about 3 or 4 years old and was visiting his father at the time, according to Tony Underwood, the Union County Sheriff’s Office chief communications officer.

Authorities said the boy’s mother was coming to pick up her son from his father’s house after spending the weekend there when she found the child unresponsive in a bedroom.

Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time, but crime scene investigators and detectives are on scene.

“We don’t have a lot of details at this point as to how the child may have died,” Underwood said. “There’s no obvious cause of death to us as a physical examination so we just have to treat it as a suspicious death.”

No other information has been released.