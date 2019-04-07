6 people shot, 1 car damaged after shooting outside bar in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Six people were shot and injured and a car was damaged after a shooting outside a bar in downtown Winston-Salem, according to police.

Officers were called to NOVA Lounge at 515 North Cherry Street between West 5th and West 6th streets shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police found three people outside the bar with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.

Officers were then informed that three other gunshot victims had already gone to the hospital, according to police.

None of the injuries to the six victims were life-threatening. The shooting victims ranged from 23 to 32 years old.

A 24-year-old woman told police that a bullet hit her car as she was leaving, but she was not hurt.

Police said in a press release that, “a disturbance among patrons of the business led to the gunfire,” but did not specifically say what the disturbance was. There is no word on any suspects.

The 500 block of North Cherry Street was closed for about four hours.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

36.099671 -80.247519