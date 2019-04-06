Runners enjoy 5k, beer and live music in downtown Winston-Salem

Posted 1:50 pm, April 6, 2019, by

(Josh Nagy/WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – People ran a race and then enjoyed live music and beer in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday.

It was all part of Craft Half, a half marathon that kicked off North Carolina beer month and benefited Yadkin Riverkeeper, a nonprofit organization that seeks to respect, protect and improve the Yadkin Pee Dee River Basin.

Runners started a Foothills Brewpub and continued throughout the city for the 5k. They then drank beer and listened to live music. Vendors were also on the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.