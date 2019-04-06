× Runners enjoy 5k, beer and live music in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – People ran a race and then enjoyed live music and beer in downtown Winston-Salem on Saturday.

It was all part of Craft Half, a half marathon that kicked off North Carolina beer month and benefited Yadkin Riverkeeper, a nonprofit organization that seeks to respect, protect and improve the Yadkin Pee Dee River Basin.

Runners started a Foothills Brewpub and continued throughout the city for the 5k. They then drank beer and listened to live music. Vendors were also on the scene.