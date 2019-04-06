× Recall issued for stuffed sandwiches made by NC company because they may contain plastic

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. – A North Carolina company is recalling pepperoni, ham and cheese stuffed sandwiches that may contain plastic.

J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp., based in Holly Ridge, N.C., is recalling about 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwiches, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The following products are being recalled, which were made in late February of this year:

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The recalled stuffed sandwiches have an establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to stores nationwide.