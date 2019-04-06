Police in Charleston, S.C. are looking for a woman who has been reported missing

Posted 10:03 am, April 6, 2019, by

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Police in Charleston, S.C. are looking for a woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Eden Alexandra Bates’ boyfriend reported her missing and said he last spoke to her at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bates, 32, has been described as a white woman standing about 5-foot-5-inches and weighing about 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans and purple shoes.

Anyone who has seen her can call Charleston police at (843) 743-7200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.