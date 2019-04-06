× Police in Charleston, S.C. are looking for a woman who has been reported missing

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Police in Charleston, S.C. are looking for a woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Eden Alexandra Bates’ boyfriend reported her missing and said he last spoke to her at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bates, 32, has been described as a white woman standing about 5-foot-5-inches and weighing about 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans and purple shoes.

Anyone who has seen her can call Charleston police at (843) 743-7200.