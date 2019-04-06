× Police arrest third suspect after man shot and injured at home in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested a third suspect after a man was shot and injured at a home in Gibsonville.

Crystal Sheree Pruitt, 30, faces charges in the shooting of 29-year-old Dustin Cook, according to Gibsonville police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Huffine Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday where the suspect was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Multiple other people were at the home but were not injured. There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Sean Fanoway Penn, 32, and Ryan Marcellus Wilkins, 24, were arrested earlier this week.

All three suspects face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

36.099900 -79.530528