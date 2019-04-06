Massive 17-foot python with 73 eggs captured in south Florida preserve

OCHOPEE, Fla. – A massive, record-setting 17-foot long python with 73 eggs has been captured at a south Florida reserve.

Officials said the python is the largest to ever be removed from the Big Cypress National Preserve and was caught thanks to new research.

“Using male pythons with radio transmitters allows the team to track the male to locate breeding females,” Big Cypress National Preserve posted to Facebook.

“The team not only removes the invasive snakes, but collects data for research, develop new removal tools, and learn how the pythons are using the Preserve.”

The python work at Big Cypress is focused on controlling this invasive species, which poses significant threats to native wildlife.