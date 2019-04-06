× Man dies after car crashes into support column for bridge in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Forsyth County man died after police said his car went off the road in Winston-Salem and hit a support column for a bridge.

Clinton Lamont Tart, 46, of Lewisville, was taken to the hospital and died, according to a press release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Silas Creek Parkway at about 8 a.m. Saturday where police said the driver crashed into a Bolton Street bridge support column.

Tart was driving west on Silas Creek Parkway when he went off the road for unknown reasons, according to police.

A section of Silas Creek Parkway was closed for more than two hours.

Authorities said this is the fourth fatal wreck this year in Winston-Salem, compared to two at this time last year.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

36.070033 -80.290085