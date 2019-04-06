× Man accused of trying to rob Lexington convenience store, but leaves empty-handed when clerk refuses to give him anything

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rob a Lexington convenience store but leaving after the clerk refused to give him anything.

Thomas Kevin Faulk, 45, of Lexington, was jailed in Davidson County under a $50,000 secured bond a charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Lexington police were called to the Fifth Avenue Speed Mart at 1100 West Fifth Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Faulk allegedly entered and demanded money from the clerk, indicating he was armed. But police said he never showed a weapon.

The clerk refused to give him anything and he left empty-handed.

He was later arrested by police and has court

