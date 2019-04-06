Police looking for man accused of firing gunshots at nail salon and home in Burlington

Posted 7:56 am, April 6, 2019

Johnny Thach

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of firing gunshots at a home and business in Burlington on multiple occasions.

Johnny Thach, 55, is wanted on four counts each of injury to real property and firing a firearm inside the city and two counts of firing a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police said the shootings happened at the Pink Nails nail salon at 231 South Graham-Hopedale Road and a home in the 1700 block of North Mebane Street. Nobody was hurt.

The shootings happened mostly between 10 and 11:30 p.m. and may have been witnessed by people in the community, according to police.

Thach had been driving a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna van with a North Carolina license plate reading PJH-2223.

Police have not released a motive in the shootings, but said Thach knew the people involved and crimes were not random.

Anyone who knows where he is can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

