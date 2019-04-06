× Family plans ‘spectacular’ funeral for rapper Nipsey Hussle at Staples Center, a 21,000-seat Los Angeles venue

LOS ANGELES — The family of murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle plans to hold a spectacular funeral for him at the Staples Center, a 21,000-seat Los Angeles venue.

TMZ reported that a meeting was held Wednesday with Hussle’s family, Staples Center executives and local police to help plan logistics and security for the event.

Tickets will not be sold for this service, according to Hip Hop journalist Karen Civil.

Hussle’s body was picked up Tuesday by Angelus Funeral Home to a nearby mortuary as his family prepared his final funeral arrangements.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot at his business, a clothing company called “The Marathon Store” on March 31. He died at the hospital. Two others were wounded.

Eric Holder, the shooting suspect, was charged with a single count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possessions of a firearm by felon.

The rapper released his debut studio album last year, “Victory Lap,” which was nominated for a Grammy award. Prior to that, he released numerous mixtapes dating back more than a decade.