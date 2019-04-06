× Coachella music fest employee dies after falling off roof in staging area

INDIO, Calif. — An employee working in the staging area on the Coachella grounds fell to his death while setting up for the upcoming festival, Indio Police spokesman Benjamin Guitron said Saturday.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead when police arrived around 9:30 a.m. PT.

He fell from a roof, according to a tweet from the Riverside office of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating and trying to determine what led to the fatal fall.

CNN has reached out to Goldenvoice Media Group, which promotes the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, for comment.

This year’s event features headlining acts Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande and takes place April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21.