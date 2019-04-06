× At least 1 suspect being held in connection to homicide investigation in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – At least one suspect is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Surry County, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Watershed and Pine Ridge community on Wednesday where a body was found and the death was called suspicious in nature.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death, but said at least one suspect is being held without bond in another county in connection to the case. That person’s name and charges have not been released.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said numerous law enforcement agencies assisted with the ongoing investigation including the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.