Woman who worked at Greensboro church day school arrested in child pornography case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was charged with indecent liberties in a child pornography investigation while she was working at a Greensboro church’s day school, Homeland Security Investigations reports.

Alyson Brooke Saunders, who worked at Fellowship Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Day School in Greensboro, was arrested Friday morning and charged with six counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sex offense on a child by an adult, four counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of crimes against nature.

The child victims were very young.

Fellowship Day School operates both pre-school and after-school programs.

Saunders was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

HSI has not indicated if the victims attended or were in any way connected to the day school or church.

Saunders’ name was brought into the case when Homeland Security Investigations in London arrested a person on child pornography charges overseas and learned the suspect had communicated with Saunders over the Internet.

HSI London then contacted HSI Winston-Salem in February.

Special agents reached out to Saunders, who agreed to a consensual interview and allowed agents to preview her electronic media.

In March, she admitted to exploiting and producing pornography of minor children, Homeland Security reports.

Forensic analysis confirmed that she produced and disseminated child pornography, according to HSI.

Investigators notified the school of their concerns involving the employee. School officials said they had performed a background check on Saunders before hiring her, and that the background check did not show any reason for concern.

Saunders had worked at the school for over five years without any concerns or red flags being raised, prior to March 7, school officials said.

Parents of all students were informed in a general meeting on March 8. The Session (the governing body of the church) was informed on March 9.

Anyone with information can the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or submit a tip online at www.ICE.gov/tips.