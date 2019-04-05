× Woman seriously injured in crash on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Winston-Salem Friday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash was reported at 11:17 a.m. in the 2900 block of Silas Creek Parkway.

A 2000 Toyota was headed east on Silas Creek Parkway and rear-ended a 2004 Chrysler.

The Toyota then ran off the roadway to the right, flipped and came to rest against a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old Winston-Salem woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The 2900 block of Silas Creek Parkway was closed for about three hours.

There is no word on what caused the driver of the Toyota to rear-end the Chrysler.

Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash.