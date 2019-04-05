Winston-Salem police help reunite baaad lost sheep with owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man and his sheep were separated for hours until Winston-Salem police helped reunite them Friday afternoon.

The search began early Friday morning.

Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a sheep in the road.

They wasted no time tracking down and capturing their subject.

Officers followed him into the back parking lot of Triad Semiconductor on Jonestown Road.

They got it behind a closed gate and then waited for animal control to arrive.

“I was kind of surprised. I came in here right away and took a look at it because we don’t really get sheep in here often," said Lt. David Morris, of Forsyth County Animal Services.

With the sheep captured, officers sent out a tweet asking for help to find its owners.

Lost sheep. “Baa baa baa” do you know where my parents are? Officers are looking for the owner off of S. Stratford @ Jonestown Rd. #policews .164 pic.twitter.com/HhwmOJJv49 — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) April 5, 2019

The owners counted their sheep and realized there was one missing.

Hours later, they paid the $25 reclamation fee and picked up Henry to take him home.

The animal shelter said he was a great guest and an easy capture.

“It all depends on the animal. They can range from pretty wild to pretty docile. This one right here is pretty gentle. It appears to be somebody’s pet," Morris said.

Sheep are a rare catch in Forsyth County. The last case was six months ago.

While they enjoyed Henry’s company, they're happy he found his way home.

“I’m glad when it’s an easy call you can go out and take care of it easily," Morris said.