Watch the North Carolina Zoo creatures cool down with a dip in the pool

Posted 1:50 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, April 5, 2019

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The weather's warming up at the North Carolina Zoo.

That means, you'll see more animals diving into their pools to cool off.

The polar bears, seals, sea lions, grizzly bears and more have aquatic features in their exhibits.

It takes millions of gallons of water and four full-time staff members to keep those habitats up and running year round.

Crews say it is worth the work for the animals to live like they would in the wild.

Shannon Smith shows us in today's Zoo Filez.

