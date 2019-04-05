Using art to attract people to the West End of High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – For the rest of the month of April, sculptures will fill the Cohab.Space on West English Road in High Point.

It’s a place people can come to enjoy the greenspace or buy a piece of art.

"What we really want to do is promote urban revitalization in downtown High Point. We want to promote public art,” says Dorthy Barr, the director of Southwest Renewal Foundation.

So, the group is using sculptures as a starting point to connect several historic mills in the city.

“We hope this will become an arts district, a small arts district, it's got the size and the intimacy for one,” says Barr.

Twenty percent of the sculpture sales will help fund the Southwest High Point Heritage Greenway.

"We wanted to create more public art we know that’s a great revitalizer for inner cities," says Barr.

John Muldoon owns the Cohab.Space and hopes the project will help develop the once bustling southwest corner of High Point.

"We've been here a year now," said John Muldoon. “We're doing what we want to engage with the community.”

He also said it will kick start redevelopment in the area and create a destination for people to hang out and spend time.

"You can just plant little seeds and you can dramatically change the feel of a neighborhood,” says Barr.

There are future plans to have a greenway throughout that area of High Point linking historic factories and mills.

Arts in the Garden runs through April 30th at the Cohab.Space, 1547 West English Road in High Point.

35.948129 -80.018750