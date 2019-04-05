× UNCG police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching female student on campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — University of North Carolina at Greensboro police are searching for a man accused of following and inappropriately touching a female student on campus.

UNCG police said at 4:51 p.m. Friday, two female students were at the fountain area outside the cafeteria when they were approached by a man carrying a small dog.

The man followed the students to two locations on campus where he inappropriately touched one of the students, police said.

UNCG police identified the man as Ryan Hall and released his photo.

Anyone with information on Hall’s location is asked to call UNCG police at (336) 334-5963.