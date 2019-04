Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A train hit the back of a UPS truck in Thomasville after authorities said the truck stalled on the railroad tracks Friday morning.

Thomasville police had Turner Street near East Main Street closed after authorities were called to the scene.

The southbound freight train hit the back of the truck, causing property damage, but nobody was hurt.

35.890000 -80.066737