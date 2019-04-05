Suspect arrested, charged with stabbing man multiple times in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed multiple times after a fight in Winston-Salem, police report.
At 9:17 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Officers believe 29-year-old Lamar Hampton, of Winston-Salem, knew Peter Burney, 53, of Winston-Salem, before the fight.
Burney allegedly stabbed Hampton multiple times.
Hampton was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Burney was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
36.116008 -80.256219