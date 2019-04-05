Suspect arrested, charged with stabbing man multiple times in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed multiple times after a fight in Winston-Salem, police report.

At 9:17 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Officers believe 29-year-old Lamar Hampton, of Winston-Salem, knew Peter Burney, 53, of Winston-Salem, before the fight.

Burney allegedly stabbed Hampton multiple times.

Hampton was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Burney was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.