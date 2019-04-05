Person who shot, killed Dudley High School senior acted in self-defense, Greensboro police say

James David Currie Jr.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The person who shot and killed a Greensboro teen on March 24 acted in self-defense, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

James David Currie Jr., 17, of Greensboro, was found with a gunshot wound after police were called to East Montcastle Drive at about 10:40 p.m.

Currie died from his injuries. He was a senior at Dudley High School.

According to Greensboro police, "investigators have identified all parties involved and the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred during the commission [of] a crime and the person who shot Currie acted in self defense."

The investigation will now be turned over to the district attorney's office for review, police said.

