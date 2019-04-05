× North Carolina bill could allow Congress members to use blue lights like police

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are the only people allowed to use blue lights in North Carolina — but that may not be true for long.

State Senators are proposing Senate Bill 618, a bill with bipartisan support that could give members of Congress the right to use blue lights in the state.

The bill would amend the current blue light law, allowing for blue lights on “a vehicle used by a member of Congress, with a special U.S. Representative or U.S. Senator registration plate as authorized by 11 G.S. 20-79.4(b), in performance of the member’s official duties.”

This law would only apply to the United States House and Senate members, not members of state legislature.

By current North Carolina law, anyone who is not law enforcement and uses a blue light faces a Class 1 misdemeanor.

SB 618 was filed Wednesday and referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate after passing its first reading.