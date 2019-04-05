× Man, woman arrested after employee beaten and robbed at Davidson County business

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man and woman face charges after authorities said someone was beaten and robbed at a Davidson County business.

Shacory Avery Brown and Meosha Obrien Parks, both of Salisbury, face charges, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Blue Lagoon Skills Arcade at 1595 Old US Highway 52 on Wednesday where they said an employee was beaten and robbed.

Brown was found with the cash shortly after the crime, according to deputies. Witnesses said he took money from an employee’s pocket, assaulted the employee and then left.

Parks was allegedly involved in a fight at the scene and left with Brown.

Brown was jailed in Davidson County under a $17,000 secured bond on charges of common law robbery, assault on a female and resist, obstruct and delay.

Parks was jailed in Davidson County under a $10,000 secured bond on charges of common law robbery, simple assault and second-degree trespassing.

Both have court appearances planned for May 13 in Lexington.

