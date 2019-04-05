× Man charged with murder after toddler son found dead in washing machine following house fire

LONDON, Ky. – A Kentucky man faces charges after authorities said the body of his toddler was found in a washing machine following a house fire.

WAVE reported that Vaughn Brock, 26, of Laurel County, Ky., is charged with murder and first-degree arson in the death of 2-year-old Joseph Brock.

The boy was found dead after firefighters put out the fire Saturday morning. Officials said the father was able to get out safely after the fire started.

Vaughn Brock had smoked a joint and fell asleep on the couch with his son, according to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT.

The father said he woke up to fire and smoke and his son was no longer in sight. He claimed he was unaware the child was in the washing machine.