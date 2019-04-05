Male sailor killed after shooting female sailor at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia

April 5, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A male sailor shot a female sailor in what was described as an "active shooter situation" at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, WTKR reports.

The shooting took place at about 6:45 a.m.

Security killed the suspected shooter after the incident. He was reportedly carrying a handgun and no additional ammo.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials believe the shooting was a domestic assault.

The station went into lockdown after the female sailor was shot. The lockdown was lifted by about 8:18 a.m.

