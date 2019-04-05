In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Lowe's which announced layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald's which may cut prices on its late-night menu and Amazon which is working on wireless earbuds to rival AirPods.
Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
Walmart to end price-matching policy, Dole building corporate presence in NC and more
-
NC ranked 7th worst state to get a speeding ticket, post office to raise prices and more
-
FDA approves controversial drug for depression, new report quantifies NC’s living wage and more
-
Chick-fil-A to release key lime pie drink, NC remains 3rd in solar industry and more
-
-
The first FDA-approved drug for postpartum depression, median monthly pay for NC workers and more
-
NC Walmart employees see millions in bonuses, Doordash and Instacart under investigation and more
-
Study finds least happy tech workers work for Snapchat, Amazon patents mobile delivery buses and more
-
UNC Chapel Hill ranked 2nd best public university, avocado prices surge after threat of border closure and more
-
Facebook says outage not due to service attack, most e-cigarette flavors to be effectively banned and more
-
-
Gas prices predicted to spike dramatically in March, Taco Bell opens world’s first ‘slide-thru’ and more
-
New Apple patent could mean foldable iPhone, oil prices hit highest levels since November 2018 and more
-
Study determines which age group shares more ‘fake news,’ NC professors get paid the most at Duke and more