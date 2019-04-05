Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more

Posted 8:30 am, April 5, 2019

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Lowe's which announced layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald's which may cut prices on its late-night menu and Amazon which is working on wireless earbuds to rival AirPods.

