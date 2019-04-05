× Hundreds of relocations, layoffs to hit Lowe’s in Wilkesboro and Charlotte

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Layoffs and relocations by the hundreds hit Lowe’s employees in North Carolina this week, according to the Charlotte Observer.

About 680 positions in Wilkesboro will move or be cut, while about 200 workers in Charlotte will be laid off, according to company spokesperson Steve Salazar

Dan Frahm, Lowe’s vice president of communications, said the relocation is not a sign that the brand is winding down corporate operations in Wilkesboro, where the first-ever Lowe’s opened nearly 100 years ago, according to the Charlotte Observer.

About 600 workers at the Lowe’s corporate offices in Wilkesboro learned Thursday that their jobs will move about 45 miles away to the retailer’s headquarters in Mooresville, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Another roughly 80 tech workers’ jobs will move to Winston-Salem.

“This will bring teams that perform similar functions together, supporting greater collaboration and business performance,” Salazar said. “Wilkesboro continues to be a contact center and central production office, which employ more than 1,300 associates.

Lowe’s encourages the Wilkesboro employees to move with the jobs, some of whom may receive relocation assistance. The company will offer severance to those who do not relocate.

The moves will begin in June, and Lowe’s is hopeful to finish the move by the end of 2019, the paper reports.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte, 207 full-time employees at a Lowe’s cross-dock terminal will be laid off.

The Charlotte terminal will stay open and function as a delivery hub, but their jobs will instead go to a third-party vendor starting in May.

Frahm told the paper that the company intends to help the laid-off Charlotte works find other work.

“We are making every effort to retain associates in other positions at the company, and we are focused on making their transition as smooth as possible,” Salazar said.