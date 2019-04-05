× Forsyth County man charged with murder in death of wife

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County man is accused of killing his wife, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jason Daniel Hyde, 39, is charged with murder.

On Friday at 3:35 p.m., deputies came to 2333 Bethel Church Road, northeast of Kernersville, after a report of someone being cut.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead from apparent knife wounds to her head and neck.

Hyde was at the residence and had knife wounds to his face and neck area, the release said.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment.

After his release from the hospital, Hyde was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond allowed.

Forsyth County sheriff’s investigators are still investigating the circumstances involving the fight between the Hydes.