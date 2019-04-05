Florida police introduce new bloodhound, ask for help choosing her name

BRADENTON, Fla. — A law enforcement agency wants helping naming the newest, smallest member of the force.

On Wednesday, Bradenton police introduced their bloodhound pup over Facebook.

Already paired with her handler Detective Lixa Moyett, this bloodhound will specialize in finding missing children and adults.

“We’re pleased to introduce this precious pup, but she needs a name,” the police department wrote. “Can YOU help us?”

A picture shows the young bloodhound standing atop police equipment.

Already people have sent in more than 900 comments with hundreds of name ideas.

Here are some of our favorite comments:

Six – Because she will always have your back! Marvel… she will be providing superhero duties Gannon, in honor of Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty while searching for a suspect with his K9, Nero. Our vote is for the name ‘Star’ (Like the new badge she would be wearing). Puppy McPupperface

