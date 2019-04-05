Eight evacuated from home as fire erupts in Wilkes County

BOOMER, N.C. — Eight people had to flee their home as crews fought back a fire Thursday night, according to the Boomer Fire Department.

At about 9:59 p.m., crews responded to a home in Boomer.

It took about three to four hours to get the fire under control.

The scene was not cleared until about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

One firefighter received an eye injury and is recovering at home.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Boomer Fire Department faced the fire with help from Goshen, Moravian Falls, Broadway, Ferguson, Millers Creek and Brushy Mountain fire departments.