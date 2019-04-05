× Eden day care worker accused of assaulting 4-year-old

EDEN, N.C. — A day care worker is accused of assaulting a 4-year-old boy, according to a news release from Eden police.

Michelle Griffith Sedwick, 38, of Eden, is charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse.

On Monday, Eden police got a report of an assault on a child by a day care worker.

The incident happened on Friday at Trinity Wesleyan Daycare, according to Eden police.

The child suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Sedwick was arrested and charged on Thursday. She was taken to the Rockingham County Jail and given a $5,000 secured bond

She is scheduled to appear in court May 1.