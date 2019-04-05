× Darrell Waltrip, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and FOX NASCAR analyst, to retire from FOX Broadcast Booth after 2019 Season

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and FOX NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip will retire from the FOX broadcast booth after the 2019 season.

Waltrip’s final race calling MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES action will be at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 23.

“My family and I have been talking this over the past several months, and I’ve decided to call 2019 my last year in the FOX Sports booth,” Waltrip said, in a statement. “I have been blessed to work with the best team in the sport for the past 19 years, but I’m 72 and have been racing in some form for more than 50 years. I’m still healthy, happy and now a granddad, so it’s time to spend more time at home with my family, although I will greatly miss my FOX family.”

Waltrip steps away from the FOX Sports broadcast booth after more than 330 races and 1,500 practice and qualifying sessions with the network.

Waltrip, a three-time champion (1981, ’82 and ’85) and winner of 84 career Cup Series races, was inducted into the third class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January 2012.

“Darrell has been the heart and soul of the FOX NASCAR booth since day one, so it’s incredibly bittersweet to know this is his final season,” said Eric Shanks, FOX Sports CEO & Executive Producer.