Carolina Hurricanes clinch berth in 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Posted 9:15 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, April 5, 2019

Goaltender Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes is surrounded by teammates following their 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils during an NHL game at PNC Arena on April 4, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have made the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils and a Montreal Canadiens loss in Washington.

The Hurricanes currently occupy the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and would face the Washington Capitals if the season ended today. However, playoff seeding remains dependent on what happens in the final two days of the regular season.

The Canes wrap up their 2018-19 regular season in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 10. The full first-round schedule will be announced at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

