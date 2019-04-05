× Carolina Hurricanes clinch berth in 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes have made the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils and a Montreal Canadiens loss in Washington.

The Hurricanes currently occupy the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and would face the Washington Capitals if the season ended today. However, playoff seeding remains dependent on what happens in the final two days of the regular season.

The Canes wrap up their 2018-19 regular season in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 10. The full first-round schedule will be announced at 10 a.m. on Sunday.